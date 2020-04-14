GMDA staffers to resume office Thursday as agency  awaits Haryana govt order

gurugram

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:11 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday put on hold for a day an order asking its employees to join the GMDA office at Sector 44 from Wednesday. The move comes soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 till May 3.

“The undersigned is directed to refer to the office order of April 13 about the functioning of the GMDA office during lockdown from April 15 will be on hold till tomorrow (Wednesday). However, work from home will continue and essential services be run fully,” said the new notice issued by the authority to the officials who were ordered to join the office from Wednesday by a previous notice issued on Monday evening.

The officials have been working from home since the 21-day nationwide lockdown started on March 25.

A senior GMDA official told HT that the PM on Tuesday morning said the lockdown will continue till April 20 in the way it is being observed since March 25.

“A new notice has postponed the earlier order for a day. We will wait for further directions from the Haryana government,” said the official, adding that only one third staff were to join the office.

VS Kundu, GMDA chief executive officer,” said, “We put office functioning order on hold for a day and will wait for further directions from the government.”

The Monday’s notice had also mentioned that no meetings and visitors will be allowed except for addressing any emergency issues in which the measures of social distancing shall be implemented effectively.

“Those employees who reside in the declared containment zones/areas where a total lockdown/curfew has been announced shall not be called to attend office in any case,” said the notice.