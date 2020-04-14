e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / GMDA staffers to resume office Thursday as agency  awaits Haryana govt order

GMDA staffers to resume office Thursday as agency  awaits Haryana govt order

gurugram Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:11 IST
Dhananjay Jha
Dhananjay Jha
Hindustantimes
         

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday put on hold for a day an order asking its employees to join the GMDA office at Sector 44 from Wednesday. The move comes soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 till May 3.

“The undersigned is directed to refer to the office order of April 13 about the functioning of the GMDA office during lockdown from April 15 will be on hold till tomorrow (Wednesday). However, work from home will continue and essential services be run fully,” said the new notice issued by the authority to the officials who were ordered to join the office from Wednesday by a previous notice issued on Monday evening.

The officials have been working from home since the 21-day nationwide lockdown started on March 25.

A senior GMDA official told HT that the PM on Tuesday morning said the lockdown will continue till April 20 in the way it is being observed since March 25.

“A new notice has postponed the earlier order for a day. We will wait for further directions from the Haryana government,” said the official, adding that only one third staff were to join the office.

VS Kundu, GMDA chief executive officer,” said, “We put office functioning order on hold for a day and will wait for further directions from the government.”

The Monday’s notice had also mentioned that no meetings and visitors will be allowed except for addressing any emergency issues in which the measures of social distancing shall be implemented effectively.

“Those employees who reside in the declared containment zones/areas where a total lockdown/curfew has been announced shall not be called to attend office in any case,” said the notice.

top news
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news