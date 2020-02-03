e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Govt agencies told to list roads under their purview for faster repair

Govt agencies told to list roads under their purview for faster repair

gurugram Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

To streamline the repair and fix the onus of road maintenance in Gurugram, which has multiple agencies for the task, the district administration on Monday asked them to submit a list of road stretches under their respective jurisdiction. Agencies have also been directed to submit an action-taken report at the meetings for further verification by the road safety committee.

In a road safety meeting held Monday, additional deputy commissioner Prashant Pawar directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to place the report before the road safety committee within the next two weeks.

The exercise is being done under Haryana Vision Zero programme, which aims to reduce and end road fatalities in state. Experts said identification of road, based on jurisdiction, would help repair potholed roads faster and ensure their upkeep.

“Currently, multiple agencies are working on maintaining roads. Documentation would help address different issues in a timely manner without agencies passing the buck during the (road safety) meeting,” Pawar said.

Several cases of delay in repairs due to jurisdiction issues have cost residents dearly and left them running from pillar to post for months, and, at times, years.

In November last year, the GMDA wrote to the HSVP asking it to repair the 30-metre-wide road that divides sectors 17 and 18 and make it motorable condition. The directive came after commuters sent a litany of written complaints about the deep and dangerous potholes on the stretch. The letter was necessitated as the road’s maintenance was shifted from HSVP to GMDA. Similar jurisdiction issues have been reported on stretches near Delhi border, including sectors 108,109 and 112.

Discussions were held to prevent fatalities at black spots, including major crossing at Bilaspur, Hero Honda, Jharsa, Pachgaon Road, Atlas Road and Khandsa. Several other issues such as preventing foot overbridges (FOBs) from being used by motorcycle riders, frequent traffic snarls at Exit 16 on NH-48 and Rajeev Chowk crossing, congestion on footpaths near Mor Crossing, pruning of trees covering traffic lights on major stretches, proper signage, filling potholes, functioning of traffic lights and road engineering were also discussed.

