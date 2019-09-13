Greenopolis buyers meet Gurgaon MP, complain about delay in action by HRERA 

gurugram

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:38 IST

More than 100 buyers of apartments in Greenopolis project in Sector 89 protested outside the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) at PWD guest house on Thursday morning after their hearing to seek relief was postponed.

Later in the day, they met Union minister for state and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh and apprised him of the problems they faced due to the non-delivery of the Greenopolis project and no major action taken by HRERA. “We were expecting that HRERA would take a major decision against the developer pertaining to the sale of 19 acres land, implementing the penalty, and other actions. But we were told the hearing has been postponed because the chairman was not available, and the hearing is now on October 3,” said Dimpy Dewan, a buyer, who was part of the protest.

The Greenopolis project was launched in July 2012 by Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd. It is spread over 47.218 acres in Sector 89. The project has got stuck allegedly due to differences between the two developers and, despite interventions by HRERA, has not taken off.

Singh, who was present at the PWD guest house in connection with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event, heard the problems of the buyers and assured that he would take the matter up with the HRERA chairman. “The Real Estate Regulatory Act was enacted to help buyers and the authority will certainly help. I will take up this matter with the authorities concerned,” the Gurgaon MP told the homebuyers.

KK Khandelwal, chairman, HRERA Gurugram, said the hearing was postponed because one of the members was ill and the full bench was not available. “This is a complicated matter, but we are trying to resolve it. Our first priority is to get the work started. We are trying that an amount of ₹47 crore deposited in an account is released by the High Court, so that first two phases can be completed,” he added.

The developer did not respond to phone calls and messages requesting comment.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 09:37 IST