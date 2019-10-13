Gurgaon BJP candidate Singla gets support from religious, social bodies

gurugram

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:53 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gurgaon Sudhir Singla received a fillip to his campaign as several social and religious organisations came out in support of his candidature on Sunday. A public meeting was held near Pataudi Chowk, in which Manoj Tiwari, BJP chief, Delhi, sitting BJP MLA and minister Rao Narbir Singh, GL Sharma, Naveen Goyal as well as several senior BJP leaders were present.

Addressing the gathering, Tiwari said that tickets of the candidates are selected by the party and workers must support and ensure their victory. “Those who haven’t got tickets will also be adequately taken care of by the party and no one will be left behind,” Tiwari said while exhorting workers to ensure Singla’s victory.

Earlier in the day, members of the Jain community organised a meeting in Sector 15 and announced their support for his candidature. In Nai Basti, while Singla had been invited as the chief guest at a function organised on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, prominent members of the Valmiki community assured him of their vote and support.

“Around 40 religious and social organisations attended the meeting today and decided to support Sudhir Singla. Our entire team will be working to ensure his victory with a large margin,” GL Sharma, who was a ticket aspirant, said.

In Badshahpur, BJP candidate Manish Yadav said he has been connecting with residents of various societies of sectors 37C and 37D in the last few days to understand their problems.

Around 250 residents met him on Sunday and submitted a formal letter describing the problems of the area in detail to the BJP candidate, Hemant Kumar, an executive member of the residents’ welfare association, said.

Yadav assured the residents that he would look into the problems of the area and get them rectified after the elections. Due to the model code of conduct in place currently, he would not be able to fix these issues at the moment, he said.

Pradeep Rahi, secretary, Dwarka Expressway Welfare Association, said, “This area has been plagued with issues for several years and we have been trying to get the administration to focus on this area’s infrastructure.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:53 IST