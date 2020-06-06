Gurugram: 129 test positive, city about to touch 1,700-mark

gurugram

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:21 IST

With 129 new Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday, the total count of persons infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus has breached the 1,600-mark. According to the state health bulletin, the tally of cumulative cases stands at 1,692, of which 1,345 are hospitalised or under home isolation and 343 have recovered from the illness. The death count stands at four.

According to the district health department, of the 1,345 active cases, more than 750 people are under home isolation, 305 are in government and private hospitals, while 290 patients are in government-paid isolation facilities set up in hotels and guest houses across the city. Health officials said that nearly 80% of the patients infected with Covid-19 are asymptomatic and therefore can stay in home isolation.

Data shows that of the 3,952 cases reported in Haryana, Gurugram’s share is almost 43%—the highest in the state. The test positivity rate is almost 47% while the doubling rate of the infection is almost four days, which means the infection is spreading at a rapid rate in the city.

District administration officials said that they are strengthening the critical care facility. A designated team is collecting information from private hospitals regarding beds designated for Covid-19 patients and ventilators available in their facility. Besides ESIC Hospital in Sector 9 and Medeor in Manesar, the administration has reserved 100 beds in SGT Medical and some in World College of Medical Sciences, Jhajjar.

Considering the surge in Covid-19 cases, the district administration has improvised the referral ambulance service. Sixteen telephone lines have been added to the 108 ambulance helpline number. The call centre for 108 is now functional at the Mini Secretariat. The Saral Kendra on the ground floor has been converted into a call centre, where 12 telephone operators are deployed. They will work 24x7 in three shifts. Ashok Sangwan, the divisional commissioner, visited the call centre on Saturday. Currently, the health department has 17 ambulances, of which only four are being used for Covid-19 patients and 13 are for non-Covid-19 ones.