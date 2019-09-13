Gurugram-based RTI activist gets death threat

gurugram

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:14 IST

A 50-year-old RTI activist allegedly received a threat letter, in which he was threatened with being shot dead if he did not withdraw a court case — written by an unidentified person, in Shivaji Nagar on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim, Ramesh Kumar, received the later on Thursday morning when he went to a district court in Shivaji Nagar. He was accompanied by an acquaintance and had parked his car in front of the court.

In the police complaint the victim said he allegedly found a letter under his car’s windshield wiper when he was returning home from the court. “Around 11.30 am, I sat in my car and saw a piece of paper stuck under the wiper. I got out of the car and read the paper which said that if I do not withdraw a court case, I would be shot dead. I immediately dialled 100 and contacted the police regarding the incident,” Kumar said in the FIR.

Speaking to HT, the complainant said he has been fighting several cases in the district court and did not know which case the threat letter concerned. “I have been fighting many corruption cases in the court. I do not know who has written this letter.”

Sunder Singh, assistant sub-inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station, said, “We have received a complaint and registered a case. No CCTV cameras are installed near the spot. The suspect is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shivaji Nagar police station on Thursday.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 10:14 IST