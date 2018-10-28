Gurgaon businessman’s body found from Ludhiana canal, head still missing

The police on Saturday recovered five body parts near a canal in Ludhiana, suspected to be of a flour-mill owner, who was allegedly killed by a DLF 2 resident on October 14, but are yet to find his head.

The victim, Jaskaran Singh, 51, was allegedly killed by a Gurugram DLF-2 resident on October 14, the police said, adding that a DNA test will be conducted on Monday. The weapon used in the murder is yet to be found.

The police have also identified the man who allegedly helped 76-year-old Harnek Singh Dhillon kill the victim and chop his body. Teams are conducting raids to arrest him.

Karan Goyal, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said three police teams had left for Punjab on Friday. They collaborated with the local police there to find the body near Doraha Canal to which they were led by Dhillon.

“We have recovered five body parts in a polythene near the canal. The head is still missing. We have hired divers to search the canal. Dhillon has been changing statements so it was difficult for us to identify the place,” said Goyal.

According to the police, Dhillon had earlier told them that he had disposed of the body in a stream in Nabha in Patiala. When the teams reached there, he changed his statement and claimed he had disposed of the body in Doraha canal in Ludhiana, the police maintained.

A forensic team has lifted blood samples from Dhillon’s car as well, the police said.

Family members of the deceased were informed by the police and will be called on Sunday to identify the body.

“We are in shock. We are waiting for the police to return,” said a relative.

Dhillon, who allegedly confessed to killing Singh, had planned the murder and called Singh to his house on October 14 on the pretext of returning his money, the police said.

Dhillon allegedly attacked the victim with a sword that he had got sharpened two days prior to the murder.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 16:49 IST