Gurugram couple booked for assaulting cop sent to help them

gurugram Updated: Feb 17, 2020 21:21 IST
A couple, on Monday, was arrested for allegedly assaulting the police officer who was summoned to settle their dispute with a third party. The incident took place on Sohna road in Badshahpur, on Monday afternoon. Police said both were released on bail after being produced in a district court.

According to police, the incident took place around 2pm when the police got a call about a confrontation at an eating joint. Police said a couple had got into an argument with another patron and had called the police for help.

In the police complaint, the assistant sub inspector (ASI) who had gone to the spot said that when he reached and asked the couple about what had transpired, one of them snatched the name plate from his uniform and started filming him.

“The woman snatched the name badge and put it in her pocket. The buttons of my uniform broke as they pushed me. Her husband also intervened and started assaulting me. When others intervened, the couple hurled abuses at everyone present and also tried to block vehicles on the road,” the police officer said.

He added that after his efforts to reason with the couple failed, he called the police control room (PCR) and women police personnel were sent to the spot. The couple was taken in custody and a case was registered against them, police said.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the complainant sustained minor bruises in the alleged scuffle, but did not require any medical assistance.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 65 police station.

