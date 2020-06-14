Gurugram Covid-19 count crosses 3,200 with 169 new cases

gurugram

As many as 169 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported in Gurugram while six people succumbed to the infection on Sunday. The district now has 3,264 cases and its death toll has reached 31.

According to an analysis of district health department data, over the past two weeks, the daily growth rate of cases in Gurugram has come down from 10.8% to 7.7%. Gurugram, however, continues to feature among the top 20 most affected districts in the country (in terms of case load), with the district having the eighth highest number of positive cases in India. It’s doubling rate also remains the highest among these districts, even as the doubling rate on June 13 improved to nine days as opposed to eight days on June 11.

“A meeting of officials has been called on Monday to discuss measures for or preventing the spread of coronavirus in the district. We are increasing our testing capacities. Now we will focus on spreading awareness among people in containment zones to observe isolation and social distancing measures,” said Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

A total of 104 new recoveries were recorded on Sunday, according to the daily epidemic bulletin. A total of 1,264 patients have recovered in the district, where the cumulative recovery rate stands at 37.2 percent

Gurugram currently has 1,999 active cases of Covid-19, of which 167 are under care at dedicated Covid hospitals (DCH), while 230 are admitted at decided Covid healthcare centres (DCHC).

Of the district’s total cases of Covid-19, ten patients continue to remain in critical condition, with four patients on ventilator support at Medanta Hospital, and three each on ventilator support at Medeor and Fortis hospitals. This is more than two-thirds of the state’s total 14 patients who are currently on ventilator support.

The district’s test-positivity rate (TPR) on Sunday stood at 69%, while the cumulative TPR stands at 17 percent, four times as much as the state’s cumulative TPR, which stands at 4.01 percent.

Haryana, meanwhile, recorded its single-largest daily spike in cases on Sunday, with 459 new cases (up from 416 new cases on Saturday). Faridabad contributed the highest number of positive cases to this increase, with 191 new cases. The state’s doubling-rate stood at 8 days, with a recovery rate of 41.66 percent.