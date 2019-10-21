e-paper
Gurugram: Fire engulfs home linen, mattress godown in Sadar Bazar, none hurt

gurugram Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:16 IST
A godown in Sadar Bazar caught fire on Monday morning. No one was injured in the incident, the police said.

As per fire department officials, a fire broke out around 10.45 am in a two-storey godown where goods, including curtains, mattresses and quilts, were stored.

Fire department officials said that the staff of godown initially used a fire extinguisher to douse the fire but were unsuccessful. When the staff realised they could not longer control the flames, they exited the building and called the fire department at 10.55am, officials said.

“The fire was extremely difficult to control as curtains, foam mattress and quilts emit a lot of toxic gases. In addition, there was only a single point of entry and exit on the first floor of the building where the fire broke out, and there was no source of ventilation. We had to make a hole in the terrace for the smoke and gases to clear out a little before proceeding to the second below,” assistant divisional fire safety officer IS Kashyap said.

Kashyap added that nine fire tenders from fire stations in sectors 29, 37, Bhim Nagar and Udyog Vihar were sent to the spot.

“It appears that a short-circuit caused the fire. We are investigating into what may have started the fire. If we weren’t able to control the fire for another hour, the whole building could have collapsed,” Kashyap said.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 20:16 IST

