Gurugram gets two new air quality sensors

gurugram

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:04 IST

After a delay of months, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has finally managed to install two low-cost air quality sensors in the city — one at Gurugram University in sector 51 and the other at The Energy Research Institute (TERI) Gram in Gwal Pahari village. These sensors are expected to provide more accurate information about air pollutants up till PM10.

Both PM2.5 and PM10 are breathable pollutants that can easily enter the lungs and cause health ailments. Particulate matter (PM) 2.5 is the city’s most prominent pollutant and is 2.5 microns in size or smaller. PM10 is coarse particulate matter of 10-micron size or smaller.

The installation of the new sensors had been pending for some time now. In February last year, the GMDA had said that it had plans to install 15 low-cost sensors across the city.

In a statement released by the district administration on Wednesday, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said that accurate information provided by the new sensors was necessary for preparing an action plan to check air pollution in the city. “Earlier, the district had ambient air quality monitoring machines that gave information up to PM2.5 level. The new equipment that has been installedwill give us informations up to PM10 level,” said Khatri. He said that the installation of the new machines before the next spate of winter pollution would allow the administration to adopt necessary steps aimed at controlling pollution levels in time.

Gurugram currently has four air quality monitors. The city’s air quality index (AQI) value, as reflected in the CPCB’s daily bulletin, continues to be calculated using data from these AQI monitors. One of them is operated by the HSPCB at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11, and another in Gwal Pahari is operated by the National Institute of Solar Energy. The other monitors are located on Gurugram-Faridabad Road and Sector 51.