Gurugram man dupes buyer by selling house pledged for loan

gurugram Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man was booked on Sunday for allegedly duping a 40-year-old man of ₹38 lakh after he sold him property that he had already pledged to get a loan of ₹80 lakh.

According to the police, Ramesh Chandra Shukla, the victim is a resident of Sector 15, Civil Lines, and worked at a private company. The incident took place in May when he allegedly approached the accused man through a property dealer to buy his house in Sector 15.

In the police complaint, the victim alleged that the suspect man told him that the total cost of the flat was ₹74 lakh. On May 17, he allegedly paid ₹1 lakh in cash to the accused man who said that the property was “free from any type of encumbrances, notice, attachments, pre-agreement, lien, mortgage, disputes or claim of any nature”.

Police said that on the following day, the victim allegedly transferred ₹37 lakh to the suspect’s bank account and they decided the date of sale deed would be on or before July 16. However, he was later allegedly informed that the man had pledged the property to get a loan of ₹80 lakh from a private finance company in 2014. The company was allegedly going to auction the property as he had failed to pay his instalments.

“He [the suspect] assured that he would get the said property released from the finance company and execute the sale deed on time in favour of complainant,” the victim said in the FIR. But the suspect allegedly did not show up to get the sale deed registered and stopped taking the victim’s phone calls.

Yugvinder Singh, station house officer, Civil Lines police station, said, “We filed a case after receiving the complaint through a local court. We are verifying the victim’s claims. The suspect is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the owner of the flat under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station on Sunday.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:59 IST

