Gurugram: MCG looks for CSR funds as stock of protective gears nears depletion

gurugram

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:39 IST

The municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is fast running out of protective equipment needed to fight the coronavirus disease, which has been surging in the city in the last few weeks.

Among the items are gloves, head covers, vitamin-C tablets (to boost immunity), sanitisers and biscuits. Since March 25, the MCG stored these items at its central store in sector 42 for distribution to government hospitals, health care workers and police personnel who are on the front lines of fighting the pandemic in the district.

On April 22, the civic body had around 386,000 gloves, 36,000 vitamin C tablets, 74,000 packets of biscuits, 15,000 bottles of sanitizers, 16,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and 900 headcovers. Almost 98% of the items were procured through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

By June 18, this had reduced to 14,000 gloves, 312 packets of biscuits, and 11,000 hand sanitizers; while vitamin C tablets and head covers were exhausted.

The MCG is now appealing for large-scale donations from corporate companies to re-stock, else health care workers will be left in a lurch.

“Prima facie, our current stocks may appear extremely low against the one which we had two months ago. The reason is mainly due to the fact that all such supplies have been distributed to the health department and Gurugram police on multiple occasions, over the last two months, in bulk. We have now reached out to several corporate companies and are expecting big donations from them to fill up our stock soon,” said Hariom Attri, joint commissioner, MCG, who is the nodal officer of the central store.

Another official from the MCG, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that if the civic body isn’t able to get any new donations within the next three weeks, they could be facing a complete absence of all the protective gear that they were responsible for procuring, barring face masks.

“In March and April we were regularly getting large donations through CSR funds from various companies. However, such donations have come down significantly since. With the cases of coronavirus rising this month and simultaneously items being distributed to the health department at a swifter rate, the once-fully stocked store is now running low on resources as items are being distributed much faster than it can be replenished,” said an MCG official privy to the matter.

He further said that last week the stock of masks at the central store had reduced to just 65,000. However, a donation of 500,000 masks from an automobile company saved them.

“We are in talks with a real estate company that has verbally agreed to donate but has not committed to any timeline. If we don’t get supplies within three weeks, then all items, barring masks, will be over,” the official said.

On April 22, there were 41 coronavirus cases in the city. On June 18, the total number of cases has risen to 3991. HT had reported on April 23, the well-stocked MCG that had enough protective equipment that it had started donating to nearby cities such as Faridabad and Mewat as well.

On Saturday, Haryana reported 10,223 cases (480 fresh cases) and 149 deaths (5 new deaths), resulting in a mortality rate of 1.45%. At 4,307 (171 new) Gurugram has 37% of the total case load in the state, and 59 deaths.

Despite multiple attempts, Gurugram chief medical officer Virender Yadav could not be reached for comment.