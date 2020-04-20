Gurugram Municipal Corporation officials resume work at half the strength

gurugram

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:58 IST

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) started functioning from the civic body’s Sector 34 and Civil Lines offices after nearly one month on Monday. Both the offices were shut down on March 25 — the day the national lockdown to combat coronavirus disease(Covid-19) came into effect.

MCG officials will be coming to office on a rotational basis, with half the number of officials working on alternate days. For example, if one batch of officials comes to work on Monday, they will return to work again on Wednesday and then on Friday. The other batch will work on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Around 450 MCG workers will work out of the two offices on any given day.

As per MCG officials, directions were issued by the Haryana government on Sunday for the resumption of work from both the offices, although with restrictions on the number of people working were put in place.

“Both the offices are being disinfected and sanitised with sodium hypochlorite every day before officials come to work. Officials have been given strict directions to maintain social distance and wear face masks and hand gloves all the time,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG.

MCG officials said that only essential staff members, engaged in sanitation, sewerage, water supply, and street lights were permitted to come to office during the lockdown period, provided they had a reason to work from there.

Recently, the MCG has started taking steps for quick resumption of work.On April 14, following a two-hour video conference, senior MCG officials and all 35 councillors of the civic body decided that the e-tendering process should resume so that tenders can be allocated to contractors for various civic works, which can subsequently be initiated whenever the lockdown is lifted.