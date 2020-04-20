e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram Municipal Corporation officials resume work at half the strength

Gurugram Municipal Corporation officials resume work at half the strength

gurugram Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) started functioning from the civic body’s Sector 34 and Civil Lines offices after nearly one month on Monday. Both the offices were shut down on March 25 — the day the national lockdown to combat coronavirus disease(Covid-19) came into effect.

MCG officials will be coming to office on a rotational basis, with half the number of officials working on alternate days. For example, if one batch of officials comes to work on Monday, they will return to work again on Wednesday and then on Friday. The other batch will work on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Around 450 MCG workers will work out of the two offices on any given day.

As per MCG officials, directions were issued by the Haryana government on Sunday for the resumption of work from both the offices, although with restrictions on the number of people working were put in place.

“Both the offices are being disinfected and sanitised with sodium hypochlorite every day before officials come to work. Officials have been given strict directions to maintain social distance and wear face masks and hand gloves all the time,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG.

MCG officials said that only essential staff members, engaged in sanitation, sewerage, water supply, and street lights were permitted to come to office during the lockdown period, provided they had a reason to work from there.

Recently, the MCG has started taking steps for quick resumption of work.On April 14, following a two-hour video conference, senior MCG officials and all 35 councillors of the civic body decided that the e-tendering process should resume so that tenders can be allocated to contractors for various civic works, which can subsequently be initiated whenever the lockdown is lifted.

top news
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news