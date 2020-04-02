Gurugram: Property owners waive off rent to help migrant workers

gurugram

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:54 IST

To help the migrant labourers and distressed workers who have lost their jobs due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the Sars-Cov-2, several property and land owners in city have decided to not only waive off rent for their tenants for this month but also to distribute meals and other essential items. The city has over 40 villages where around five-six lakh migrant workers live as tenants in single-room tenements or similar units. Living on their salaries from month to month or day to day, the workers have been caught on the wrong foot as they don’t have money to pay rentals due to lack of work.

In Chakkarpur village, which is adjacent to MG Road, a majority of the property owners have decided that they would not seek rent from their tenants in view of the prevailing lockdown. “There are at least 10,000 to 12,000 families living in this village and we have decided to help them by not asking for rent till the situation improves. Most landlords are waiving it off, some have decided to delay the collection for a month or two,” said Anil Yadav, the former sarpanch of the village.

The villagers are also providing cooked meals, groceries and other essential items to the workers. The village elders, who are participating in the relief measures, also said that though these workers were crucial not only to the city’s economy, they helped pump in a lot of money in the coffers of the local businesses.

Rakesh Daultabad, MLA, Badshahpur, on Wednesday interacted with a number of property owners and exhorted them to waive off the rent and provide help to migrant labourers. “We will provide all help to migrant workers and many owners have agreed to forego rent. The migrant workers are part of and parcel of the city’s economy and the society, and they would be cared for,” he said.

Local also said that apart from helping the workers with rent and food, they are voluntarily sanitising adjoining colonies to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Aryan Dahiya, a member of Team Dhanwapur, a group of 15 people from the village who are working to sanitise adjoining areas and are helping migrants, said that he has decided to waive off the rent owed by 20 families for now that are living on properties owned by his family. “We have a 15 members’ team and it is engaged in sanitation works in Tekchand Nagar, Surat Nagar, Ram Vihar, Dhanwapur and adjoining areas. We are spending money from our own pocket to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dahiya, adding that other villagers are also doing the same.

Officials engaged in relief efforts also say that it is because of the support of locals and NGO that the city has not witnessed a reverse migration, the likes of which were witnessed in neighbouring Delhi. “About 80% workers in the city have stayed put after the lockdown was announced as they were assured of help and support by locals,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Basai village, which is a large conglomeration of unauthorised colonies and urbanised village areas, locals say they are providing food and other essentials to migrant labourers. “I have five families living on rent and I have waived rent charges off for now,” said Raj Singh, a Basai resident.

In Gadoli village, which is on the outskirts of the city, Harish Mehlawat, a local, said they are working with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and other NGOs to provide food to over 1,000 migrant labourers staying in the nearby Ramprashtha city. “Many of us have contributed in cash and kind, some have waived off rent and all efforts are being made to help the distressed workers,” he said.

Anirudh Saxena, who works in a private firm and lives in a rented accommodation in the Basai area, said that his landlord has asked him not to pay the rent if there is any delay in salary payment, or in the event of termination of job. “I am thankful to the locals who are supporting us. I will pay my rent later and this has reassured other tenants as well, who are not leaving the city anymore,” said Saxena, adding that this has come as a big relief to many who work as daily wagers.