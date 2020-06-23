e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram relying on private hospitals to manage expected rise in Covid-19 cases

Gurugram relying on private hospitals to manage expected rise in Covid-19 cases

gurugram Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:09 IST
Prayag Arora-Desai
Prayag Arora-Desai
Hindustantimes
         

Facing an infrastructure constraint at government medical facilities in the fight against Covid-19, the Gurugram administration is focusing on building capacities at private hospitals in the district to meet an expected surge in positive cases, particularly after rapid antigen tests are going to start in coming days, officials said.

In the next three weeks, that is by July 15, a total of 31 private hospitals in Gurugram are slated to have 252 ICU beds with ventilators, 260 beds without ventilators, 2,912 beds with oxygen and 3,336 isolation beds, according to a ‘preparedness report’ sent to the Centre by the administration on June 18. A copy of the report is with HT.

This is up from the existing private capacity of 92 ICU beds with ventilators, 98 beds without ventilators, 785 beds with oxygen and 1,298 isolation beds.

From 2,591 dedicated Covid-19 beds at present, Gurugram will have a total of 7,078 such beds by July 15, the district administration’s report suggests.

At present, only 16 of 31 private hospitals are engaged in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, with 70 ventilator ICU beds, 61 ICU beds, 410 oxygen beds and 448 isolation beds in use.

“The remaining resources will be put to use as the need arises,” said Dr Jai Prakash, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme’s district surveillance officer (DSO) in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, four government facilities -- Civil Hospital in Sector 10, ESIC Hospital in Sector 9, a polyclinic in Sector 31 and AIIMS, Badsa (in Jhajjar) -- will remain at their existing capacities of 80 ICU beds without ventilators, 108 beds with oxygen and 130 isolation beds. Surprisingly, there is no ICU beds with ventilators in any government facility in the district, the report suggests.

Though AIIMS, Badsa is in Jhajjar district, Covid patients from Gurugram are sent there for treatment, the officials said.

The health department is also slated to receive 19 new ambulances, in addition to the current fleet of 31 (which are all under utilisation) by July 15.

The officials said that building public health infrastructure is posing a major challenge in Gurugram. “This is true. The Civil Hospital building in Civil Lines is an unsafe structure, so we are operating from a new facility at Sector 10. But there is little space there to expand our bed facilities. In such a scenario, we have to rely on the private sector,” said Prakash.

Prakash also clarified that of existing private and public medical facilities, neither are yet overwhelmed. “We have enough capacity to deal with the current active caseload. Even if it increases in coming days, we are prepared to deal with as many as 7,000 active cases by mid-July. With antigen testing going to start soon, we will be able to find even more positive cases,” he said.

top news
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘All parametres met’: Patanjali says Covid medicine details given to Centre
‘All parametres met’: Patanjali says Covid medicine details given to Centre
China has been playing Go, not chess. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
China has been playing Go, not chess. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In