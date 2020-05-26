Gurugram reports 33 new Covid-19 cases; highest spike in district so far

gurugram

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:21 IST

A total of 33 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported on Tuesday from across the city, including 12 police personnel. These cases were reported from areas such as Sirhaul, Shankar Chowk, Vipul Belmonte on Golf Course Road , Windsor Court in DLF-4, Rajiv Colony, Dundahera, Shakti Nagar, Hari Nagar, Kanhai Village, Sector 15 Part 1, Sector 10, Sector 18 and Sector 45. As per officials this is highest spike in Covid-19 cases in the district so far.

The number of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) in the district has reached 317, out of which 183 have been discharged while 134 are still undergoing treatment. Currently, Gurugram has the highest number of cases across the state.

In Sirhaul, till now, more than 20 cases have been reported so far, of which a large of number of cases belong to police personnel who were at deputed at the border. Sirhaul has been declared a containment zone. In Sector 10, over 10 cases have been found to be positive, while in Dundahera, nearly six Covid-19 cases have been reported, said health department officials.

According to district health bulletin, at least six cases reported from Sirhaul and one from Dundahera were in close contact with positive cases from Delhi. Areas, such as Sector 10A, Rajiv Nagar, Sector 18, Sector 45, Windsor Court in DLF-4, Golf Course Road and Sector 15 Part 1 have reported one case each.

As per the district health bulletin test results for 200 samples are being awaited. At least 10 people are currently under surveillance at a quarantine facility while nine Covid-19 patients are under home isolation after having been confirmed positive.

Health department officials said that out of 317 cases, at least 100 cases can be linked to Delhi.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer (CMO), said that they have sent samples of 12,192 people so far. “100 samples of people were received from government labs and 110 were received from private labs. We have collected nearly 250 samples on Tuesday, including those of close contacts of the people who have tested positive, including police personnel,” he said.

Infection in the police force

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said that the newly infected police personnel are those who were deployed at Palam Vihar, which connects to the Salapur border near Delhi. “On May 20, some labourers had pelted stones on policemen after being denied entry to the city. Seven of them were injured while controlling the law and order situation and came in close contact with the people who were likely to be infected with the virus,” he said.

The police said the miscreants had pelted stones for 25 minutes and three of them were arrested from the spot. The force came in close contact with hundreds of labourers and, as such, their samples were collected as a precautionary measure.

The cops who tested positive were from Udyog Vihar police station, Sector 5 and Sector 18. Udyog Vihar police station has been sanitised. Public dealing in the police station is now being conducted through a glass partition to ensure social distancing. Following this, health officials in the district have been collecting samples from police personnel attached to Udyog Vihar and other police stations, along with their close contacts.

The swab samples of around 30 police personnel attached to the Udyog Vihar police station were collected on Tuesday and other 70 from other police stations who were deployed at the border on May 20.

“Only two out of 12 had symptoms of flu and fever rest are asymptomatic patients and have been placed in isolation at the Police Lines. The health teams have collected samples of more than 100 people on Tuesday who were in close contacts with these police personnel, including their family members. Three have been admitted to the hospital. The rest have been placed under isolation at a place that has been converted into a Covid-19 care facility in the Police Lines, Manesar,” said Akil.

Duties have been changed at the border and entire team has been placed under home quarantine for 14 days, said the police.

Akil said two newly constructed towers at the Police Lines in Manesar have been converted into quarantine wards. Earlier, they had placed three policemen under quarantine who are still undergoing treatment. “This is an occupational hazard and the policemen cannot escape from their duty of maintaining the law and order situation. The men are recovering and we have already provided the entire force with Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) kits as a precautionary measure. Police officials have been asked to wear PPE kits while dealing with the public,” he said.

Police said that samples of more than 200 police personnel have been collected in the last two days and their reports are awaited.

Also, special arrangements have been made for the family members of these policemen. Further, the Gurugram Police has modified three of its vehicles to transport suspected or infected personnel to hospitals and the quarantine centre in Manesar, officials said.

“The drivers of these special vehicles have been directed to wear PPE kits as a precautionary measure. A glass has been installed to segregate the driver from those sitting behind to maintain social distancing and hand sanitisers and face gloves are kept in each vehicles,” said Akil.

Covid-19 in Faridabad

A 53-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 disease last week, died on Monday night in Faridabad while undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment. Officials said this is the seventh Covid-related fatality in the Faridabad district.

On Monday afternoon, a two-day-old girl, whose parents live in Gurugram, died of coronavirus, said officials. As per officials, the district has so far recorded 234 cases of coronavirus, of which 118 people have recovered.

Twenty-three new cases were reported on Tuesday in the district, said officials.