Gurugram reports Haryana's first Covid-19 case

Gurugram reports Haryana’s first Covid-19 case

gurugram Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:16 IST
Haryana, on Monday, reported its first Covid-19 case in Gurugram when a 26-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 9, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She had travelled to Malaysia and is currently admitted in the isolation ward of Fortis Hospital in the city.

The woman is an employee of a technology firm in Sector 53. “Seventy employees were identified in her office, of which 32 are residents of Gurugram, 28 are from Delhi, nine from Uttar Pradesh and one from Faridabad. Gurugram employees are already in self-quarantine at home and they have remained asymptomatic till now. The list has been shared with neighbouring cities to ensure other employees are quarantined,” said senior state health official who preferred not to be named.

The official said that all the five family members of the patient—three women, one man and a three-month-old baby—have tested negative.

“A patient tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the hospital. She was shifted from the Civil Hospital on Monday morning,” confirmed an official from Fortis Hospital, who is privy to the matter.

The woman was admitted to the isolation ward of the Sector 10 Civil Hospital earlier this week after she showed signs and symptoms of heavy viral load. “The family decided to shift her to a private hospital Monday morning after they were told that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” said chief medical officer Dr Jaswant Singh Puniam, who along with his rapid response team, was involved in the management of quarantined persons who alighted from a European destination.

SUSPECTED CASE

Meanwhile, a man in his mid-thirties, a resident of Sector 50, was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi with flu-like symptoms.

The RWA of his condominium issued a message to all residents on Monday informing that the man has tested positive for Covid-19 and a team from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi had visited them.

The RWA message stated, “Our resident, who has since been under treatment and in quarantine at Safdarjung Hospital, has now been confirmed positive for CoVid 19. Earlier in the day, the family and all the mapped support staff (full-time and part-time) have been examined and were tested by the NCDC team. Quarantine continues for this group and reports are awaited. We continue to evaluate additional measures in consultation with health authorities. We shall continue to protect our community, including supporting the family, and shall keep the community posted as additional measures are implemented.”

The resident welfare association members confirmed that a flat in their condominium had been cordoned off but refused to comment further. They also held a meeting on safety measures on Monday night and requested the residents not panic.

Special secretary with the Union ministry of health and family welfare Sanjeeva Kumar said, “The NCDC team was in Gurugram on Monday to inspect the quarantine facility in the SGT medical college. Their visit to any residential area is not in my knowledge. Also, a Gurugram resident admitted to Safdarjung Hospital can be confirmed tomorrow (on Tuesday).”

The local health department said they were waiting for the final test report. “There is no official communication. We might get the report tomorrow,” said the senior health official Monday.

