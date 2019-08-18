Gurugram’s condos: Safe, green and incredibly clean

gurugram

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:04 IST

Situated near South Point Mall, along Golf Course Road, is Vipul Belmonte. This 10-year-old condominium is an 11-acre property, which houses 312 apartments. There are 10 towers in total, each having a minimum of 14 floors with two units on each one.

The towers are surrounded by expansive lawns and gardens. The gardens are landscaped using shrubs, trees and pebbled pathways. Every morning, one can see residents stretching, chatting and meditating or simply enjoying the outdoors seated under a Gulmohar tree.

The condominium is home to approximately 1,200 residents, who celebrate various festivities with much aplomb. Some of the common festivals and celebrations include Holi, Janmastami, Guru Purab, Diwali, Mata ki Chowki, Lohri and New Year. The younger generation has recently added Halloween to this growing list.

“Children of the condominium have started celebrating Halloween two or three years back. They dress up as ghosts or superheroes, and go out for trick-or-treating. We give them candies and sweets,” said Malini Agarwal a resident. The residents’ welfare association president Anil Sud added that although children are allowed to go trick-or-treating, they are prohibited from knocking on random doors. Before every Halloween celebration, the RWA draws up a list of residents who are willing to participate in the festivities, he said.

The residency boasts of state-of-the-art facilities for sports that include two floodlit tennis courts, a gymnasium, a basketball court, an air-conditioned badminton court, a volleyball court and a squash and yoga room. The clubhouse is a duplex building facing a water fountain at the entrance. Adjacent to the lawn, there are colourful creepers dotted with flowers. The clubhouse consists of an activity room, a hall dedicated to hosting parties and a small swimming pool. “We are planning to expand the pool by making it L-shaped,” said Sud.

Another resident, Narendra Naik, lamented that the sports facilities were not used to their fullest. “We have some great facilities for sports that are just lying vacant. I wish more people used them, especially the two large tennis courts we have,” said Naik, who often likes to swing his racket in the badminton court.

The property features two grocery stores for the daily needs of the residents, a parlour and a Mother Dairy kiosk. The society takes its environmental commitments seriously. Last year, it started an initiative to collect wrappers for recycling. Placed across the property are red and green bins with clearly demarcated labels. The society also has in place seven water harvesting pits and uses treated sewage water for horticulture. It has added aerator faucets to taps and replaced bulbs in common areas with LED ones. The property, apart from being green, also creates an atmosphere of safety, much cherished by its residents.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 15:04 IST