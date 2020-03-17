e-paper
Gurugram's Sheetla Mata fair cancelled

Gurugram’s Sheetla Mata fair cancelled

gurugram Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:15 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Monday ordered the closure of the ongoing Chaitra mela, hosted by the Sheetla Mata Mandir in the city.

“The Chaitra fair held in the Sheetla Mata temple’s courtyard has been cancelled in compliance with the state government’s guideline issued to check spread of novel coronavirus. This restriction will continue until further orders; all the devotees are requested to go back,” the MCG said in a statement issued Monday.

Meanwhile, MCG officials visited popular shopping complexes, malls, hotels and restaurants on Sohna Road, Old Delhi Road, Atul Kataria Chowk and Sector 12 to check if they had sanitisers and were disinfecting premises.

Officials confirmed that these chemicals were stocked at most establishments they visited.

MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh ordered that under Section 289 of Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 all malls, shopping complexes and plazas carry out disinfection of their establishments and provide sanitisers to all employees and visitors till March 31.

The order added that hand sanitisers need to be placed at all entry/exit points and in all eateries.

Additionally, the health branch of the MCG also disinfected MCG offices in Sectors 34, 39, 42 and Civil Lines, the deputy commissioner’s office, office of Huda estate officer-1 and 2, office of public health department, Mini Secretariat, district courts and the department of town and country planning.

