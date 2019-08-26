Gurugram Sector 14: Man shot at, robbed of ₹2 lakh by 3 bike-borne men

gurugram

A 30-year-old man was shot at allegedly by three unidentified persons in Old DLF Colony in Sector 14, in broad daylight, on Monday. The police said the man sustained two bullet wounds and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 38, where his condition was said to be stable. The assailants allegedly snatched his bag that contained at least ₹2 lakh in cash and fled, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.10am when the man, identified as Deepak Dhingra, was travelling on his motorcycle with a backpack. He works as a distributor and deposits cash in virtual wallets and earns commission, said the police.

According to the police, Dhingra had taken a turn adjacent to a park in Block C in Old DLF Colony, when three men on a motorcycle, who had been following him, stopped their motorcycle parallel to him. Two of the suspects alighted from the motorcycle and allegedly shot one round each at the victim. One of them snatched the backpack containing cash that the victim was carrying before escaping on the motorcycle, said the police.

Ved Pal, station house officer (SHO), Sector 14 police station, said the suspects were yet to be identified. “The bullets hit him in the back and right hand. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 14 by some passersby and later admitted to another private hospital for surgery. It is not yet clear if he was coming from a bank near the colony or going somewhere to hand over the cash. His family has ruled out any personal enmity with anyone,” said SHO.

The police said the victim had been declared unfit for statement though the family confirmed that there was cash in his backpack.

In a CCTV footage procured by the police from a nearby house, the victim is seen trying to veer his motorcycle into a house, when he realises that he is being followed by the suspects. As the gate of the house is closed, his motorcycle loses balance and he falls outside the house. One man gets off from the motorcycle and shoots him, before making frantic attempts to snatch his backpack. As the victim resists, the second accused person shoots at him. The three then drive away on the motorcycle.

A police official privy to the investigation, said, the accused men were not wearing helmets. “Probe suggests that they had done a reconnaissance and were aware of the victim’s routine,” said the official.

A woman, who irons clothes about 50 metres from the crime spot, said that she was having lunch when she noticed the commotion. “I heard gunshots but initially assumed it was the sound of the muffler from the motorcycles. When I heard him wailing, I realised there had been a shooting. He told me that he was pleaded with the suspects to take his backpack and leave him. Another motorcyclist checked upon him and with the help of neighbours, took him to a hospital,” she said.

The police said a case will be registered once the victim records his statement.

