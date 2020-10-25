Gurugram: Three mobile phones, drugs found in Bhondsi Jail

gurugram

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:12 IST

Authorities of Bhondsi Jail on Saturday recovered three mobile phones, along with their batteries and chargers, and about 800 grams of marijuana from the barracks inside the jail complex. They also recovered three 4G SIM cards and as many headsets concealed in three packets, the police said.

The jail authorities filed a complaint on Saturday in the matter at Bhondsi police station. According to the complaint, a routine check of all the barracks was being conducted by jail officials at 6.30am. During the checking, three packets were found on the roof of and behind barrack number 7, the complaint said.

Preliminary probe suggested that the packets, containing the phones and other items, had been thrown from outside and flung across the boundary wall of the jail complex, the police said.

“The packets contained three smartphones, three batteries and chargers, three 4G SIM cards and three headsets. We are questioning inmates to ascertain if they had any knowledge of the incident,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Several instances of mobile phones and drugs being flung across the boundary wall of the jail complex have been reported in the past. According to the police, the mobile phones are used by the inmates to make extortion calls and contact their henchmen and aides to run their operations.

“An FIR has been registered in the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Prisoners Act at Bhondsi police station. Efforts are on to trace the locations from where the mobile phones and other items had been purchased,” Sangwan said.

The easy access of mobile phones and narcotics among jail inmates had come under the scanner after the police had arrested Dharambeer Chautala, who was posted as deputy jail superintendent of Bhondsi Jail, on July 23. Chautala, along with an associate, Ravi, was caught supplying mobile phones and narcotics to inmates. The police had recovered at least 11 SIM cards and 230 grams of hashish from their possession. A special investigation team was formed to probe the matter, following which two more aides of the accused duo were arrested. The probe had also found that one 4G SIM card was sold for over Rs 20,000 to the inmates.