Gurugram: Three snatching suspects held after 30-min, high-speed chase

gurugram

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 22:24 IST

The police, on Sunday night, arrested three motorcycle-borne men after a chase of over 30 minutes near Sohna Chowk. The men were arrested when they refused to stop at no less than two checkpoints even after being flagged down by the police. One policeman sustained an injury on his hand in the chase.

According to the police, check points were set up after they received information that a gang of snatchers, on motorcycles, was active in the area.

Basant Chauhan, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said policemen noticed a motorcycle, on which three men were riding, which did not have a number plate and asked them to stop at the checkpoint.

“They were headed towards Subhash Chowk and were driving at very high speed. They did not stop, following which they were asked to stop at another checkpoint near Rajiv Chowk. But again they did not stop. After this, two patrol cars chased them to Sector 4/7 chowk, where their motorcycle crashed into a police vehicle and they were surrounded from all sides,” SHO Chauhan said.

“We are mapping the area based on CCTV footage of recent snatching incidents to identify if the suspects were involved in any of these cases,” SHO Chauhan said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Monday, said police. The police said the suspects were produced at the DCP headquarter and released on bail.