Gurugram: Two held for assaulting and stealing from truck drivers on SPR

The police on Monday evening arrested two men for allegedly assaulting two truck drivers and stealing cash from them on the southern peripheral road (SPR) near the Badshahpur area.

The police said that both the incidents were reported between 2am and 2.30am on Saturday. During the first incident, Ramji Lal, a truck driver, was driving from Alwar to Sector 82 to deliver tiles. He had parked the truck on the SPR to check the truck’s tyres when three men came on a motorcycle and allegedly started assaulting him.

The suspects allegedly stole ₹5,000 in cash and his mobile phone and fled. Within a few minutes, another truck driver, identified as Mahender, who was carrying construction material from Behror to Faridabad, was allegedly targeted by the same gang on the SPR. The suspects slapped him and stole ₹8,000 in cash and his mobile phone.

The police said that following the complaints, the police laid a trap on the SPR and arrested two members of the gang as they were about to stop another truck. The third accomplice is on the run.

Mukesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badshahpur police station, said that the suspects, Ankit from Darbaripur (Sohna) and Sunil, alias, Sallu from Bhiwani, told the police that they would intercept vehicles on the SPR and steal from victims after threatening to assault them with sticks.

“The suspects said that they had been doing this for several months and were emboldened after some cases were not reported to the police. They threatened victims against filing complaints. They stole cash and mobile phones to pay for their recreational and leisure activities,” the SHO said.

The police said they were checking the criminal records of the suspects, who would be produced in a district court on Tuesday. A case has been registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station, the police said.

