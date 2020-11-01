e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Haryana CM inaugurates U-turn flyover at Shankar Chowk

Haryana CM inaugurates U-turn flyover at Shankar Chowk

gurugram Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the newly constructed U-turn flyover near DLF Cyber City on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway on Sunday, which also marked the Haryana Day. The CM inaugurated the flyover through video conferencing from Karnal.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said with the opening of this flyover, one more step has been taken towards making Gurugram free from traffic congestion.Khattar said that this three-lane flyover has been constructed at a cost of about ₹52 crore and will provide relief to both the residents of Gurugram and commuters coming from outside.

“This will help in preventing traffic congestion and facilitate U-turn for vehicles coming from Delhi and travelling towards Jaipur. It will also prevent vehicles coming from the side of DLF Cyber City or Ambience Mall from accidentally moving towards Udyog Vihar or Delhi. Besides, it will also help in reducing pollution and saving time of commuters,” said Khattar.

Citing various steps taken by the state and Central governments, Khattar said issues of congestion and traffic jams at Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower and Rajeev Chowk have been resolved by constructing underpasses and improving road intersections on NH-48. Similarly, the flyover at Hero Honda Chowk has also helped it to make congestion-free. Likewise, this U-turn flyover will also make Shankar Chowk free from traffic snarls.

Khattar added that a four-lane U-turn underpass is also being constructed on NH- 48 near Ambience Mall, which is at the final stages of its construction.

The total estimated cost of these projects — the U-turn flyover and the underpass near Ambience Mall— is approximately ₹122 crore. Out of these two, the flyover has been completed at a cost of about ₹52 crore. The cost of the entire project is being borne by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state government in a 75:25 ratio.

During the e-inauguration, NHAI project director Shashi Bhushan said that the flyover is 675 metres in length and 12.5 metres in width. He added that despite the challenge of Covid-19 lockdown, the construction of this flyover has been completed within the stipulated time period of 18 months.

