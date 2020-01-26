e-paper
Haryana Congress to strengthen its organisational structure in state

Haryana Congress to strengthen its organisational structure in state

gurugram Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Haryana Congress has initiated a statewide membership campaign to strengthen the party in the state and thereafter, it will focus on organizational structure at the block and village level, state unit president Kumari Selja said on Sunday.

Selja, who was in the city to participate in the Republic Day celebrations organized at the party office in Kaman Sarai, said that having a strong and robust cadre across the state would be created to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier in the morning, Selja, along with former minister capt (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav, unfurled the national flag. Later, they asked the party workers and other leaders to work hard so that the message of the party is taken to every nook and corner.

“The Congress played an important role in bringing growth and development across the country, but the policies of the ruling BJP government have caused setbacks. This government has no moral right to stay in power and we must work hard to remove it,” Selja told party workers.

The morale of the Congress workers in the state is on a high as the party performed better than expected in the recent state assembly polls and won 30 seats.

Paying tributes to the martyrs, Yadav said that this day should strengthen the resolve to protect the Constitution, which has ensured India to remain a free and fair country. “Attempts are being made to tinker with it, change it for short-term goals, which will have negative consequences. We will not allow it to happen,” he asserted.

The Congress leaders also said that they will oppose any attempt by the state government to demolish the party office at Kaman Sarai. “The party has been running its office here since 1947. How can the district administration now demolish it?” asked Yadav.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Sukhbir Kataria, who was present in the office, said that party workers in Gurugram will work hard to spread the message across the district and to strengthen the organization at grass roots level. A number of senior Congress leaders and functionaries were also present on the occasion.

