Haryana launches online portal to facilitate return of migrant workers

gurugram Updated: May 02, 2020 23:22 IST
The Haryana government has launched an online portal for stranded migrant workers and other people who wish to return to their home states. The migrants will have to register themselves on the portal, or they can call on helpline 1950 or call centre number 1100, said a government spokesperson.

According to officials, to facilitate interstate movement (inward and outward) of stranded people, a web page -- https://edisha.gov.in/eForms/MigrantService -- has been launched for online registration of the migrant workers.

Sharing more details about the same, the spokesperson said that in order to register a request for interstate movement, the migrants have to register themselves on the web page.

If anyone wants to register through mobile application, then he/ she will have to download ‘Jan Sahayak Help me’ application from Google Playstore and provide all necessary information, the officials said.

Besides, if any migrant worker does not have access to the above two and is stuck in Haryana, he/she may take assistance from the district administration by dialling 1950 or call centre number 1100.

According to preliminary estimates, lakhs of migrant workers are stuck in the state due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the Covid-19 spread, the officials said.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to the migrant labourers to remain in the state and not return to their native villages as several industries are going to resume operations in coming days. “All helps will be given to workers and their jobs will remain secure. We will also provide food and other essential items in case of any problem,” said Khattar.

