e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Health minister Anil Vij’s condition improves

Health minister Anil Vij’s condition improves

gurugram Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

State health minister Anil Vij’s condition has shown improvement over the past 24 hours, doctors said on Friday. The minister had been admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram with complications from Covid-19. Vij was admitted to PGIMS Rohtak last Saturday, but was later shifted to the ICU at Medanta on Tuesday.

As per a spokesperson for the private hospital, Vij had a “restful sleep” during the night on Friday, and showed improved appetite during the day. His oxygen requirement and respiratory rate had also reduced, while his blood investigation reports on Friday also shows improvement. Health department officials said this is a step in the direction of recovery.

A team of doctors, including district chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav, examined the minister on Friday morning. “His blood pressure, kidney and liver functions are normal. According to doctors, his clinical condition is stable,” Medanta said in a press release issued later in the day.

Vij will continue to be monitored in the ICU and will receive physiotherapy until further notice. Vij, aged 67, had been shifted to Medanta, about 80km from PGIMS Rohtak, with Covid-induced pneumonia on Tuesday.

top news
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
AIMIM leader arrested after he opens fire in group clash, injures 3
AIMIM leader arrested after he opens fire in group clash, injures 3
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
Kidnappers of 8-year-old in Karnataka demand Rs 17 crore in Bitcoins
Kidnappers of 8-year-old in Karnataka demand Rs 17 crore in Bitcoins
‘Humbling day’: Actor Swara Bhasker joins protesting farmers at Singhu border
‘Humbling day’: Actor Swara Bhasker joins protesting farmers at Singhu border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In