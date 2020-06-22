Health workers trained on rapid antigen detection testing

gurugram

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:02 IST

A workshop was held on Sunday for health workers from across 10 districts of the state, including Gurugram, to make them aware about the Covid-19 rapid antigen detection test, which will soon be introduced. Around 30 people participated in the programme, which was organised by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at the PWD guest house in the city.

The state has decided to introduce the rapid antigen testing to boost the testing numbers as there has been a significant rise in the number of Covid-19 patients in Gurugram and Faridabad, particularly after the phased reopening of economic activities from May onwards. The health department has identified seven clusters in the city, which have reported half of the total cases in Gurugram. Accordingly, the rapid antigen testing would now be a prime focus in these areas, said officials.

Health officials from the district, training officers, microbiologists and lab technicians participated in the workshop, which was held under the supervision of district civil surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

During the workshop, experts from ICMR, such as Dr Neeraj and Dr Nivedita, explained the nuances of standard and rapid antigen detection tests to the participants using a Power-Point presentation. Representatives from SD Biosensor, who were also present at the occasion, gave a demonstration of the testing kit, which shall be used to conduct Covid-19 tests on both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients in the containment zones.

Officials said that people in containment zones who are suffering from ailments related to lungs, heart, sugar , blood pressure and other similar medical conditions would be tested between fifth and 10th day. The positive aspect of the rapid antigen test is that the report of a patient can be given with 15-30 minutes, said officials. Those tested positive will further undergo the standard RT-PCR tests for a double confirmation.

Dr Virender Yadav, civil surgeon, Gurugram said that officials from all ten districts have been trained as master trainers in the workshop, who can now train lab technicians in their respective districts. Health officials present in the workshop included Dr Aprajita, Dr Jaiprakash and district training officer, Dr Kiranmeet.

“The workshop was organised to train health department staff to conduct rapid antigen tests properly as these would be conducted in containment zones to ensure that high-risk patients are tested timely,” said Virender Yadav,, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram.