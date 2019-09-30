Hindu groups ask meat sellers in Gurugram to shut shop during Navratri

gurugram

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:12 IST

Several Hindu organisations on Monday allegedly asked meat sellers in the city to shut their shops in Udyog Vihar, among other areas of the city, during the Navratri festival. Police said no incident of violence was reported.

The Hindu organisations said their members were sent in pairs to different parts of the city to locate the shops which were still operating.

Rajiv Mittal, national general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal, said, “We have also requested the legal shops to shut down for the occasion of Navratri festival. Unlike last year, we have avoided to go in groups to these shops. Not more than two members visited the spots and made the request.”

Devinder Singh, station house officer, Udyog Vihar police station said, “No incident of violence was reported. We have not received any complaint.”

Though Mittal said the owners agreed to close their shops, police did not confirm this.

Munna, who runs a chicken shop in Dundahera, said that barring one or two shops, most of the shops selling meat had shut shutters for 10 days. “The business is slow and during the last navratra week, there was unrest in the area after certain groups had raised objections when the shops remained open. So, most of them have been shut this time. Some persons visited the area and spoke to the owners,” he said.

Last year, some groups had allegedly forced meat sellers to shut their shops across the city during the Navratri. Some people had allegedly even brandished batons, hockey sticks, swords, and iron rods were seen pulling down shutters of several meat outlets last year.

