e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Hindu groups ask meat sellers in Gurugram to shut shop during Navratri

gurugram Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Several Hindu organisations on Monday allegedly asked meat sellers in the city to shut their shops in Udyog Vihar, among other areas of the city, during the Navratri festival. Police said no incident of violence was reported.

The Hindu organisations said their members were sent in pairs to different parts of the city to locate the shops which were still operating.

Rajiv Mittal, national general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal, said, “We have also requested the legal shops to shut down for the occasion of Navratri festival. Unlike last year, we have avoided to go in groups to these shops. Not more than two members visited the spots and made the request.”

Devinder Singh, station house officer, Udyog Vihar police station said, “No incident of violence was reported. We have not received any complaint.”

Though Mittal said the owners agreed to close their shops, police did not confirm this.

Munna, who runs a chicken shop in Dundahera, said that barring one or two shops, most of the shops selling meat had shut shutters for 10 days. “The business is slow and during the last navratra week, there was unrest in the area after certain groups had raised objections when the shops remained open. So, most of them have been shut this time. Some persons visited the area and spoke to the owners,” he said.

Last year, some groups had allegedly forced meat sellers to shut their shops across the city during the Navratri. Some people had allegedly even brandished batons, hockey sticks, swords, and iron rods were seen pulling down shutters of several meat outlets last year.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:12 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 22:48 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 23:24 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News