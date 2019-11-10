e-paper
Hit-and-run: Man killed by speeding car near Signature Towers

gurugram Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man suspected to be in his mid-20s was killed after a car allegedly hit him when he was crossing a road near the Signature Towers, on Sunday. The police said the man succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Dayashankar, was a native of Madhubani in Bihar and lived in Saini Khera village, Sector 30. He used to work at a bar in Sector 29.

The incident took place on Sunday around 1am when he was returning home with a colleague after finishing his shift.

“When Dayashankar started crossing the road, a speeding Toyota Innova car hit him directly. Dayashankar fell on the road and began bleeding profusely. I stopped a car which was passing by, and took him to Fortis hospital,” victim’s colleague Mohan Singh stated in the FIR. He escaped unhurt.

Police said the victim had sustained fatal injuries to his head and died while undergoing treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Naresh Kumar at the Sector 40 police station said, “Preliminary probe suggests the man was also dragged by the car. There are injuries all over his body. The driver of the car is yet to be identified. No CCTV footage of the incident is available. Police are investigating the case.”

Police said that the deceased’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

