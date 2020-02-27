e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / Hot, hotter, hottest: Day temperature touches 28°C

Hot, hotter, hottest: Day temperature touches 28°C

gurugram Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The maximum temperature on Thursday touched 28 degrees Celsius, the highest day temperature of 2020, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Experts attributed the rise in the day temperature to a change in the direction of the wind and to a clear sky, and said that after a drop in the coming days, temperature will continue to soar in the next ten days. The MeT department has predicted similar warm days from now, and experts said the rising temperatures signify a gradual change in the weather. As per IMD’ forecast, light rain on Friday and Saturday on account of a western disturbance can also be expected.

“A western disturbance is approaching due to which the wind direction has changed. Until now, the winds were coming from the mountainous regions. The winds now approaching are coming from the plains. These are warm winds due to which the temperature is rising,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional meteorological centre at the IMD, New Delhi.

December, January, and February are considered the official winter months by the IMD. From March, the wind pattern starts changing, paving the way for summer, said Srivastava.

Thursday’s minimum temperature was 13 degree Celsius, a fall from Wednesday’s 13.7 degrees. On Thursday, the city’s air quality improved to the ‘moderate’ category from ‘poor’ the previous day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin. On Thursday, the air quality index of Gurugram was 176, an improvement from Wednesday’s AQI of 238.

As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, “The air quality is likely to improve marginally and remains in poor to moderate category on 28.02.2020. The air quality is likely improved further and remains in moderate category on 29.02.2020.”

The predicted AQI for Gurugram over the next three days, as per CPCB forecast, is 144 on Friday, 126 on Saturday and 190 on Sunday.

top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news