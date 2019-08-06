HR executive booked for rape in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:27 IST

A 24-year-old human resources executive, employed with an electrical company in Manesar, was allegedly booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a 21-year-old colleague on multiple occasions for over a year after promising to marry her, the police said, adding that they were yet to arrest the suspect.

According to the police, the woman, who works with the same electrical company in Manesar industrial area, said that she had met the suspect at the end of 2017 after joining the company and the two got into a relationship. The suspect, she told the police, had promised to marry her and about a year later, established an intimate relationship with her. The police said the suspect took the victim to his apartment in Sector 1 and to in a few guest houses in the area, where he allegedly raped her. On July 22, he took her to a guest house in Sector 1, the police said.

The woman filed a complaint against him on Sunday evening at the Women’s police station in Manesar.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said that the woman, who had been living in Manesar for the last three years, had met the family of the suspect. “She told us that he had introduced her to his family and since then they were against their marriage. The victim had convinced her family, but all of a sudden the accused went incommunicado,” he said.

According to the police, the victim has alleged that the suspect blocked her mobile phone number and sent her a message to forget him and not try to contact him. Finding that she had allegedly been cheated, the woman approached the police on Sunday, the police said.

The suspect was booked under section 376 (2) (n) (raping a woman repeatedly) of the Indian Penal Code at the Women’s police station.

The police said they are combing suspected locations to trace the suspect.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 11:27 IST