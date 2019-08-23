HSIIDC to redevelop water, sewer lines at industrial development colony in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 05:44 IST

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) will redevelop the stormwater drains, water and sewer lines at the Industrial Development Colony (IDC) at Sector 14 in time for next year’s monsoon, an official familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Waterlogging has been a chronic problem for the 150 industrial units at IDC for several years. The HSIIDC, which is the custodian authority of the IDC (and other industrial areas of the state), developed this industrial colony in 1970s.

“The entire colony turns into a water body after every rain, and our movement gets blocked completely. Sewers overflow perennially in the entire colony. The drainage system has collapsed. There are around 150 industries at IDC — there are showrooms, service industries, manufacturing units, corporate offices, and others. In the last 40 years, the HSIIDC had not upgraded these amenities. We have raised this issue with the state government many times, and the HSIIDC has finally prepared the DPR,” said JN Mangla, president of Gurgaon Industrial Association (GIA), which is the representative body of the IDC.

Under the HSIIDC’s redevelopment plan, all old and outdated drains, water and sewer pipelines will be dismantled and new drain lines of larger diameter will be laid as per the colony’s requirements.

Deepak Main, general secretary, GIA, said, “Almost 30% plots were vacant till 2000 and there was no sewage overflow and waterlogging at all. Now there is no vacant plot and more than 50,000 people work at IDC. The HSIIDC did not develop water and sewer lines in 1970s to account for the current population. This is the reason these drains and pipelines have failed.”

Two weeks ago, the HSIIDC’s local office sent a detailed project report (DPR) for the redevelopment of civic infrastructure at IDC to the HSIIDC headquarter at Panchkula.

Arun Garg, assistant general manager, HSIIDC, Gurugram, said, “We have sent the DPR to the headquarter and are waiting for the approval. Soon after we get approval, we will float a tender to invite a company to execute the plan. We aim to complete the work within six months from the date the work is awarded to a contractor. We hope there will be no waterlogging at IDC as we will try to finish work before the next monsoon.”

IDC is located along the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway near Signature Tower.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 05:44 IST