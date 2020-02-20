HSVP joins hands with DLF to develop crematorium in Sector 52

gurugram

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:23 IST

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the real estate giant DLF will jointly develop a large crematorium in Sector 52 on a six-acre plot of land owned by the authority in village Wazirabad. This crematorium would be constructed by DLF Foundation under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme but it will be operated and managed by the authority, said HSVP officials associated with the project.

The crematorium will be called Shanti-Sthan, officials said. They added that the new crematorium will provide an alternative to the residents of Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, MG Road and HSVP sectors along these roads, who presently go to Jharsa or Sukhrali village to perform the last rites. The decision to build a crematorium in Wazirabad was taken as the original plan to build a crematorium in Sector 58 did not fructify.

“This crematorium would have modern facilities and options for electric, gas-based and traditional wood-based cremation. The land would be made available by us and the building would be constructed by DLF Foundation under their CSR programme. We have already signed a memorandum of understanding(MoU) with the Foundation. It would be owned, operated and maintained by the HSVP,” said Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP, Gurugram.

As per the MoU, the HSVP shall contribute six-acre land in Sector 52 A and hand it over to the DLF foundation for development of crematorium. The HSVP, however, shall remain the sole owner of the said land even after crematorium is developed, as per the agreement. The authority will also provide security to the contractors hired by the developer and ensure that building plans and other approvals are obtained. The developer will plan, finance and construct the crematorium and hand it over to the authority, it adds. DLF Foundation declined to comment on the matter .

The facility will be run by a crematorium committee, which shall be headed by administrator, HSVP. It will have seven members in total with representatives from both HSVP and DLF Foundation, said officials. The timeline to complete the project is three years from the grant of necessary approvals and handover of the physical possession of the land, they added.

Officials said that the role of the crematorium committee is crucial in the sense that all awards for operation and maintenance would be awarded by it. It would also decide the plan of the facility, design the booking system and fix fees to be charged from users, take decisions on upgrade, monitor its operations and take other related decisions.

Welcoming the move, RS Rathee, MCG councillor said that this facility was needed greatly as population in New Gurugram has increased exponentially. “People have to travel long distances to perform the funerary rites of their loved ones. This will help the residents and it will be a positive contribution to the city,” he said, adding that earlier the plan was to build the crematorium in Sector 58 by HSVP but it did not fructify causing many problems.