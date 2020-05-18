Hundreds without movement passes turned away at border

gurugram

Traffic congestion was witnessed at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Wednesday morning as the city police continued to restrict the entry of people without a movement pass. On the first day of the fourth phase of the lockdown, several office-goers could not reach their offices and were turned away as they did not have the requisite pass. They said they were hoping for relaxation in curbs so they could gain passage to the city.

Earlier in the first week of May, the police had changed the layout of deployment at the Sirhaul border by placing barricades 100 metres before the border to ensure smoother movement of vehicles.

The police said that since they had to barricade several lanes to check for movement passes, vehicles were permitted to use only two lanes, which led to congestion over 100 metres long at the border between 8am and 9am. At least two policemen deputed at the Sirhaul border said that they had to turn away about 500 motorcyclists and 50 car owners as they failed to show them the requisite documents.

The authorities sealed the borders connecting the two states in the last week of April and allowed only those engaged in essential services with valid passes to enter. Two weeks later, the administration permitted medical professionals, health care professionals and people associated with emergency services to cross the border without a movement pass.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Many office employees said that they had assumed that restrictions on the interstate movement of passenger vehicles had been lifted, referring to an MHA order. However, we have not received any new guidelines. Only people who have the movement pass will be allowed to enter.”

Rajesh Kumar, a Delhi resident, who works in Udyog Vihar, said, “I have been at home since the lockdown was announced in March. I heard yesterday that the government had allowed interstate commute. So, I decided to go to the office, hoping that the police would allow me through after checking my identity card. There is a lot of confusion and the police told me that a daily movement pass is still mandatory.”

Ashok Yadav, who runs a taxi business, said, “I provide taxis to several offices in the city. The offices, which employ our services, have resumed operations, but most of the drivers stay in Delhi. Several of them were turned back today morning. Now, I have been asked to submit a list of their names and get daily movement passes made for them.”

A senior traffic police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the traffic was cleared within 45 minutes. “A small queue had formed while checking for movement passes, which was cleared soon,” the officer said.