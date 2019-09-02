In Gurugram, woman accuses ex-partner of rape

gurugram

A 27-year-old woman alleged that her former live-in partner had raped her on the pretext of marriage in Bajghera, the police said Sunday, adding that the suspect was yet to be arrested.

A case was registered under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code at Bajghera police station.

According to the police, the woman, a native of Uttarakhand, got acquainted with the man through a matrimonial website. In February, after the man proposed to her they moved in together. “The woman said that the man sexually assaulted her several times. When she confronted him about marriage, he reneged,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

