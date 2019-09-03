e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019

Kiran Bedi shares tips on saving water

Kiran Bedi is working on a similar campaign called “Water Rich Puducherry”. She suggested various ways in which the administration could revitalise water bodies and sensitise people

gurugram Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
Sharing her experience of working on the Puducherry initiative, Kiran Bedi said that it was every citizen’s responsibility to save water.
Sharing her experience of working on the Puducherry initiative, Kiran Bedi said that it was every citizen’s responsibility to save water.(HT File Photo)
         

The lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, on Monday met deputy commissioner Amit Khatri at an event in the city and shared tips on conserving water as part of the “GuruJal” initiative under the national “Jal Shakti Abhiyan”.

Bedi is working on a similar campaign called “Water Rich Puducherry”. She suggested various ways in which the administration could revitalise water bodies and sensitise people about water conservation, according to a statement released by district administration.

Sharing her experience of working on the Puducherry initiative, Bedi said that it was every citizen’s responsibility to save water. Expressing concerns over depleting groundwater levels, Bedi said that there was an urgent need to replenish groundwater or else people would be forced to migrate to other areas.

Khatri said that Bedi’s tips were useful and the administration would pay heed to them and take action.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 06:35 IST

tags
more from gurugram
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Kulbhushan JadhavShahid KapoorSaaho Box Office CollectionOSSC RecruitmentKartik AaryanChandrayaan 2SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit CardAbhinandan VarthamanP Chidambaram
    don't miss