Kiran Bedi shares tips on saving water

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:35 IST

The lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, on Monday met deputy commissioner Amit Khatri at an event in the city and shared tips on conserving water as part of the “GuruJal” initiative under the national “Jal Shakti Abhiyan”.

Bedi is working on a similar campaign called “Water Rich Puducherry”. She suggested various ways in which the administration could revitalise water bodies and sensitise people about water conservation, according to a statement released by district administration.

Sharing her experience of working on the Puducherry initiative, Bedi said that it was every citizen’s responsibility to save water. Expressing concerns over depleting groundwater levels, Bedi said that there was an urgent need to replenish groundwater or else people would be forced to migrate to other areas.

Khatri said that Bedi’s tips were useful and the administration would pay heed to them and take action.

