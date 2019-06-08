Kohli’s domestic help fined for wasting water

Virat Kohli’s domestic help was fined by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for water wastage in DLF Phase-1 early Wednesday.

A domestic help was found wasting water by washing a luxury hatchback owned by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, outside his residence, with a garden hose pipe. Nine others were also penalised in the drive.

On May 2, following spells of acute water shortage in the city, the MCG had announced that people found wasting water in residential areas will be fined ₹500 for the first offence and ₹1,000 for the second. Those wasting water in commercial areas will be fined ₹2,000 for the first offence and ₹5,000 for the second offence. A third offence, in both instances, will lead to the water connections of the establishment being cut.

“One of Kohli’s domestic helps was spotted cleaning a luxury hatchback with a garden hose pipe. Use of running water is strictly prohibited in the current season. Only a bucket of water is allowed for washing vehicles and watering plants. MCG officials immediately issued a challan at the spot, under sections 180 and 181 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994. The domestic help paid the ₹500 fine on the spot and was let off after a warning that a second violation in the residence would lead to doubling of the fine, while a third offence will lead to discontinuance of the water supply,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer (PRO) of MCG.

Kohli is currently leading the Indian cricket team in the United Kingdom (UK) for the 2019 World Cup.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 01:21 IST