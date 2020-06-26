e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Malls to reopen in Gurugram next week, strict social distancing must

Malls to reopen in Gurugram next week, strict social distancing must

Only those visitors who wear a mask and have temperature under the limit will be allowed entry.

gurugram Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:24 IST
Abhishek Behl | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Barring Faridabad and Gurugram, malls were open in the rest of Haryana as the state government on June 3 had decided against opening shopping malls and religious places due to rising number of Covid-19 cases. (Unsplash)
Malls in Gurugram will be allowed to reopen from next week, three months after they were closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, the district administration said on Friday.

Municipal commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that the malls will have to strictly enforce social distancing and follow the SOP laid down by the ministry of home affairs. Violation of norms will invite strict action against such establishments, he said.

“It has been decided that malls will be allowed to open next week and they will have to follow the standard operating procedure issued by the ministry of home affairs. All norms pertaining to social distancing will have to be strictly followed,” said Singh, who was addressing a joint press conference with deputy commissioner Amit Khatri.

Barring Faridabad and Gurugram, malls were open in the rest of Haryana as the state government on June 3 had decided against opening shopping malls and religious places due to rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Singh also said that in the last one week the number of cases was stabilising and the situation was under control.

The shopping malls operators, meanwhile, welcomed the decision and said that they had already prepared a detailed standard operating procedure to ensure safety of visitors.

Vijay Aima, vice president of Ambience Group which operates the Ambience Mall, said that steps have been taken to ensure that temperature of visitors is checked, sanitiser dispensers have been installed and markings made to ensure social distancing. “Only those visitors who wear a mask and have temperature under the limit will be allowed entry,” he said.

