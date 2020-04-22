Man arrested from Kanpur for killing wife

gurugram

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:01 IST

Three days after a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after a heated argument, the police on Monday arrested him from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, he was allegedly trying to return to his village in West Bengal amid the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. The man allegedly went to Delhi, Noida, and Bulandshahr, before reaching Kanpur where he was nabbed by officials.

The arrested man was identified as Shantanu Mohammed alias Raju from Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal. The police said that he and his wife, Shahnaz, were living and working as cooks at a paying guesthouse in Rajiv Nagar.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “Shahnaz, the victim, was the man’s second wife. He had earlier gotten married in 2013 and had three children who stayed in West Bengal. He was working at a paying guest house as a cook in Rajiv Nagar. The man met Shahnaz in November 2019 through a friend and they soon started to work as cooks at the paying guest house together. In January 2020, they got married.”

During the interrogation, the man informed them that soon after the wedding, they shifted to another paying guest house in Rajiv Nagar and began working there. Subsequently, he got to know that Shahnaz was already married to another man.

“The couple began fighting. He repeatedly asked her to not talk to her first husband but she refused. On Friday, after another argument, he hit her on the head with a cricket bat. When the woman refused to stop talking to the first husband, the man picked up another bat and hit her several times. He then tied her body and hid her in a bed box and fled the spot after locking the room,” Boken added.

According to the police, the man allegedly took a lift from a motorcycle rider and reached DLF Colony near Sector 14. Then he allegedly took a taxi and told the driver to drop him at Safdarjang Hospital, Delhi. The man allegedly roamed around for some time and then decided to go to Noida to meet some acquaintances.

“He took some money from his acquaintances and a bicycle and then began travelling towards his village in West Bengal. Near Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, he got a lift from a truck driver who dropped him near Kanpur where the police arrested him,” Boken said.

The police said that the man had allegedly stolen his wife’s mobile phone after the incident. He broke it and threw it away near the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

A case was registered against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police station on Friday.