Man booked for abetting suicide of 15-year-old girl

gurugram

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:56 IST

Two days after a 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house, the police on Monday booked a man, who had been threatening the girl and putting pressure on her to get married to him.

The police said a case was registered after the girl’s father, who works as a labourer, filed a complaint at the Bajghera police station on Monday, alleging that his daughter took the extreme step under duress after repeated threats from the man.

According to the police, the girl, a student of Class 9, had allegedly hanged herself from a tree within the compound of her house, using a stole, on Saturday around 5.30am.

Her family had taken her to a hospital in Palam Vihar, from where she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The police said that she died under treatment. No suicide note was recovered, the police said.

In the police complaint, her father, said that his daughter had confided in him and his wife that she was acquainted with a man from the neighbourhood, who had proposed to her.

“She had shunned his repeated advances but he kept following her. On August 14, the accused man had threatened to kill my daughter if she refused to marry him. She was stressed due to his repeated threats and committed suicide,” said her father in the complaint.

Subhash Boken, police spokesperson, said, “The girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree outside her house.” He added that the suspect was a native of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and that the police were conducting raids to arrest him.

A case was registered against him under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bajghera police station on Monday, said the police.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 06:56 IST