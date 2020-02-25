Man booked for sexually harassing, threatening 14-year-old in Sadar Sohna

gurugram

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:14 IST

The police, on Sunday, booked a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl in Sadar Sohna area. The suspect, who is yet to be arrested, had also threatened to kill the minor, said police.

According to the police, the incident was reported by the girl’s mother on Sunday after the teenager complained about being continually harassed by the suspect. In the police complaint, the woman said that the suspect, who lives in the neighbouring village, had been harassing and stalking her daughter for a few weeks.

“The mother said that he followed her daughter when she went to school and used objectionable language while addressing her. The girl’s mother had also taken up the issue with the suspect’s family, but they denied his involvement in any such behaviour,” said a police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

The police said the suspected man continued to stalk the minor as she walked to her school and had also threatened to kill if she told anyone about his behaviour. On Sunday, the girl’s mother went to the police station in Sadar Sohna and filed a complaint following which an FIR was registered.

A case was registered against the man under Section 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at Sadar Sohna police station on Sunday, said police.