e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Man held for cheating people of lakhs in exchange for jobs

Man held for cheating people of lakhs in exchange for jobs

gurugram Updated: Jul 23, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of getting them government jobs during the lockdown.

The man, 39-year-old Lucknow resident Chandra Bhushan Pandey allegedly charged his “clients” anywhere between ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh for his services, but left them jobless in the end, said police.

According to the police, Pandey moved to the city on March 16 and rented a house in sector 31. Police said he published pamphlets offering government jobs and placed advertisements online, where he mentioned that he ran an organisation called ‘Kendriya Krishi Vikas Sansthan’.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “From one person he charged ₹27,000 a month. Several unemployed men from Rewari, Mahendargarh and Narnaul had come to his office, where he taught them a course on agriculture and took interviews as part of his training module for 45 days.”

Police said the training included courses on opening of credit cards for farmers and micro finance regulations. “The probe revealed that he had cheated several people using a similar modus operandi in Lucknow too and had been running this racket since 2016. In Lucknow, he charged ₹56,680 for the course package, in Gurugram, he was charging over ₹1 lakh. He told several job seekers that he would refund their money if they did not get jobs, but later he kept changing his location,” said the police officer.

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “A complaint was received from the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare in the Ministry of Agriculture in June, following which a probe was initiated. This week a raid was conducted and the accused was arrested from sector 31. At the time of the raid, police found that six unemployed men were undergoing the training and their statements were recorded.”

Several calls to the office of the administrative vigilance unit of Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture did not elicit a response.

Police said a laptop, which had details of the all the victims, was recovered during the remand. On Wednesday, the accused man was sent to judicial custody. A case was registered against him under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security will etc), 468 (forgery of purpose of cheating) and 471(using as genuine a forged document) of Indian Penal Code at sector 40 police station, said police.

top news
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In