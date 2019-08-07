Man held for molesting tenant in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:47 IST

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting and threatening his tenant in Manesar, the police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the landlord had been passing obscene remarks at the woman for some time and intimidating her.

The woman, a native of Bihar, has been staying at the rented house in village Khoh. She filed a complaint at Manesar police station on Monday.

In the complaint, the woman said that her landlord molested her on the pretext of asking for rent. “She said that he often passed lewd remarks and also threatened to evict her. After the complaint was lodged, he was arrested from Manesar,” said a police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

The police said the woman’s statement was recorded under section 164 of CrPC and her medical examination was conducted on Monday.

The accused man, identified as Pavan, is a native of Rewari. He was arrested on Monday. The police said he was produced in the district court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

A case was registered against him under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station, said the police.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 13:47 IST