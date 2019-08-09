20-year-old man held for molesting, threatening to throw acid on minor

gurugram

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:09 IST

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl and threatening to throw acid on her in Sadar Sohna on Friday. Police said the incident took place last month, but the girl recorded her statement on Thursday, after which a case was registered.

According to the police, the girl was walking alone to a temple on July 11 around 10am, when the suspect, who stays in the same village as the girl, started hurling abuse at her. When she ignored him, he threatened to throw acid on her.

Police said he then molested her.

In the police complaint, the girl, who has dropped out of school, said that she ran to her house and told her father about what had happened. “My father went to suspect’s house to discuss the matter. But his family threatened to kill him and asked him to leave. I could not record my statement earlier as I was unwell,” she said in the FIR.

Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar Sohna police station, said, “The suspect was arrested on Friday, He was produced in court and sent to police custody for a day.”

Police said the girl’s father had filed a complaint at the police commissioner’s office, which was later marked to the police station.

A case was registered against the accused man under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at Sadar Sohna police station, said police.

In another case, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her neighbour in Badshahpur on Thursday. Police said the woman, a college student, had a confrontation with a man in her neighbourhood over construction work near her house.

The woman alleged that during the confrontation, the suspect abused her and assaulted her. A case has been registered under Section 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of IPC at Badshahpur police station. He is yet to be arrested, an official said.

