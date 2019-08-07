Man killed in hit and run incident

gurugram

Aug 07, 2019

A 25-year-old man was killed after a canter truck allegedly hit his motorcycle near Babra Bakipur village in Farrukhnagar on Monday evening. The police said that the driver of the truck allegedly left his vehicle after the accident and fled the spot.

According to the police, the victim, Govinda, was a resident of Jhund Sarai village and worked as a daily wager in the city. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The incident took place around 6.30pm when Govinda was going towards Pataudi from his home. The police said that his brother was waiting for him near Babra Bakipar village.

Rajkumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Farrukhnagar police station, said, “The accident took place right in front of Govinda’s brother. A canter truck hit him while he was riding his motorcycle. Govinda died on the spot. The driver left his truck and ran away. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Monday.

In another incident, four persons were injured after a car allegedly hit the cab they were travelling in near Metro Valley, special economic zone (SEZ), on Sunday night. The police said that driver of the car was also injured during the incident.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Gwal Pahari, and her friends were going to Hauz Khas, Delhi in a cab. The incident took place on around 9.20pm.

“When we reached near Metro Valley, a car coming from the Gurugram side, suddenly jumped over the divider and hit our cab,” the complainant said in her first information report (FIR).

Bhisham, head constable, DLF Phase-1 police station, said, “Preliminary probe suggests that the car driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the cab in which four people were sitting. We have not arrested the car driver as he is still admitted in a hospital. All of them sustained injuries but are in a stable condition.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279, 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 of the IPC at DLF Phase-1 police station on Tuesday.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 13:13 IST