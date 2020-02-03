MCG House meeting: Agency to fund composting units in all societies

gurugram

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:51 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) discussed a host of issues in its House meeting, including the construction of dispensaries in each of the civic body’s 35 wards and providing financial assistance to condominiums and residential societies for setting up composting plants, officials said on Monday.

The decentralisation of solid waste management in the city and setting up a compost plant in every locality to address the issue of overfull landfill sites were discussed. A small committee was asked to set up a composting plant in residential societies at the expense of the municipal corporation. MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “Cleanliness, roads, streetlights, sewerage and drinking water supply are the MCG’s priorities.” Regarding encroachments, he said, “Separate teams have been formed under the leadership of assistant engineers in the four zones to act upon encroachment and illegal construction. These teams will report directly to the joint commissioner,” Singh said.

Constructing a cultural complex in Sector 53 was also discussed at length. Apart from this, the proposal to construct the corporation’s office building in Vyapar Sadan also passed unanimously. In the meeting, Joint Commissioner Gaurav Antil was ordered to take action on the occupation of Johar near Jwala Meel and the illegal occupation of Anganwadi land in Sarhaul village.

Mayor Madhu Azad said that all officers and corporators will work together for the development of the city. “Numbers on all entrance gates of colonies, street names should be set up,” she said in the meeting. Azad also gave directions to remove meat shops being run illegally in the city and also emphasised on surveying how streetlights are working in the city.