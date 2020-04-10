MCG marks six funeral sites in Gurugram for those who die of coronavirus

gurugram

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:24 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has designated six sites for the funeral of people who die of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). According to an order issued by MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh Thursday evening, total three cremation grounds have been finalised for the purpose at Sector 32, Sukhrali village near Atul Kataria Chowk, and Madan Puri near Pataudi Chowk, while three burial grounds have been earmarked at Sector 58 near Power House, Sector 58 near Ghata village, and Badshahpur village.

A team of seven officials, comprising five medical officers and two junior engineers of the MCG, have been picked up to oversee the last rites of the deceased Covid-19 patients. The order by the MCG commissioner states that all seven members would have to undergo training on handling and sanitising the body of a Covid-19 patient.

An MCG official privy to the matter said the basic training will include directions on sanitising the body properly, covering it in a transparent, protective sheet, and ensuring the body is in an enclosure from which families of the deceased can view the body at a distance and not touch it through the entire process.

MCG officials further said that only process or ritual wherein the body is not touched can be conducted, and if a body is cremated, the ashes can be handed over to the family later.

In addition, the seven-member team, and the priest performing the rituals, will also be provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, which will include masks, gloves, sanitisers, full-body and shoe covers.

MCG officials said that for every funeral each team member will be rewarded with ₹2,000.

Satyawan Singh, superintendent engineer, MCG has been appointed as the nodal officer for “carrying out disposal of Covid-19 bodies as per the guidelines and protocols issued by the health ministry,” as per the order.

“Our main task for this operation would be ensuring that necessary equipment for the last rites and for the priests performing them are in place. The funerals can take place according to the tradition of different religions. All team members will be given proper training from the health department to ensure they themselves don’t contract the infection, and also prevent it from spreading to another person by following the correct burial or cremation process,” Satyawan said.