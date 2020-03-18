MCG shuts offices, others restrict public entry

gurugram

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 21:40 IST

After two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the city, several government departments on Wednesday either completely closed entry to the public or enforced restricted entry.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) announced that its offices in Sector 34 and Civil Lines are closed for public dealing till March 31. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has enforced entry to its office in Sector 44, unless necessary, while the power discom, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran (DHBVN), also issued an advisory regarding the same.

On Wednesday, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri issued an order for suspension of various activities. “Public dealing at government offices should be minimised while not impacting timebound and essential services,” the order stated.

Regarding public entry to the Mini Secretariat, out of which the district administration operates, Khatri said that there are no restrictions in place. However, the public has been advised to visit the building only for essential work.

“Each public department has been given its own choices on the best possible way to bring down interaction with the public face-to-face, besides dealing with essential and timebound matters. These orders are applicable until March 31. Prior to the deadline, a fresh review will be carried out,” said Khatri.

The MCG issued an order that its offices in Sector 34 and Civil Lines will be closed for public dealing until March 31 and also placed guards at all entrance and exit points to prevent public from entering their offices. The order was pasted on all entry doors along with relevant email addresses of all senior MCG officials.

All relevant email addresses of senior MCG officials are also listed on the MCG’s official website — www.mcg.gov.in.

“The safety of the public and our officials are of the utmost importance and in the wake of the possible threat looming from coronavirus, the MCG has directed officials to convey all problems and suggestions of residents via email instead of meeting them one-on-one. All relevant email addresses are available on the MCG’s official website,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

At the GMDA office in Sector 44, security guards have been instructed to restrict public movement unless necessary, while all officials have been instructed on personal measures to be taken. The office premises are also being sanitised regularly.

As for water supply, an essential service under the GMDA, officials said supply will not be affected. Pradeep Kumar, chief engineer, GMDA, said, “We have water treatment plants in Chandu and Basai, which are located at a distance from any crowded areas. The workers there and at the boosting station in Sector 16 will work in shifts with about 10 staffers at each location. That is all we require to keep the service running. There is no need to worry.”

DHBVN issued an advisory advising its consumers, if not essentially required, to avoid visiting the electricity offices at any level. They should rather avail of the discom’s online facilities for any complaints or queries. The customer care numbers are available on discom’s website — www.dhbvn.org.in — and a team of 250 people at the discom’s call centre are working to attend to the complaint and redress them. The residents can call the offices directly for any help.

An advisory has also been issued to its staff members to use sanitisers, masks and follow other measures issued by the health departments from time to time.

The DHBVN said the electricity supply will not be affected in any case. “We are working with precautions advised by the district administration and health department. In order to adhere to guidelines, such as social distancing, we have started advising people not to visit the office, if not essentially required. However, electricity supply will continue in any case,” said Joginder Singh Hooda, superintending engineer, DHBVN.

Officials of the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) also cancelled a meeting on Wednesday evening, scheduled to discuss the removal of encroachments at the auto market in Sector 10 as a pre-emptive measure to prevent a large gathering from taking place. HSVP officials said the meeting will take place after March 31.